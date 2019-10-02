JASON BIELER Talks SAIGON KICK Hit "Love Is On The Way" And The Lizard Album - "We Were Blissfully Ignorant Making That Record" (Audio)
October 2, 2019, an hour ago
In the Cobras & Fire Rock Podcast below, Jason Bieler of Saigon Kick talks about his current relationship with his former bandmates, the Florida music scene, hockey, the importance of a functioning PA, the upside of having a hit song like "Love Is On The Way" and more.
Bieler's live schedule is currently as follows:
October
18 - The Attic - Ybor City, FL (with Jeff Scott Soto)
19 - Boca Raton, FL - The Funky Biscuit, FL (with Jeff Scott Soto)
November
21 - The Radio Room - Greenville, SC