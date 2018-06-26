JASON BONHAM Chats With WHITESNAKE's David Coverdale And FOREIGNER's Mick Jones; Video
June 26, 2018, an hour ago
Foreigner's The Juke Box Hero Tour, with special guests Whitesnake, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, is now underway. As they were about to kick off the tour, Jason Bonham interviewed Whitesnake's David Coverdale and Foreigner's Mick Jones. Watch below:
Check out the tour at any of the following stops. Fans can also check out livenation.com for updates on tour dates and news.
Tour dates:
June
26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July
3 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater
4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
7 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
8 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre
10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August
1 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater