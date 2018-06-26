JASON BONHAM Chats With WHITESNAKE's David Coverdale And FOREIGNER's Mick Jones; Video

Foreigner's The Juke Box Hero Tour, with special guests Whitesnake, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, is now underway. As they were about to kick off the tour, Jason Bonham interviewed Whitesnake's David Coverdale and Foreigner's Mick Jones. Watch below:

Check out the tour at any of the following stops. Fans can also check out livenation.com for updates on tour dates and news.

Tour dates:

June

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July

3 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater

4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

7 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

8 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre

10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August

1 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater