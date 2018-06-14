JASON BONHAM Discusses Touring, LED ZEPPELIN's Legacy, His Late Father JOHN BONHAM, And More; Audio Interview

Q103 recently had the chance to speak to drummer Jason Bonham about touring, Led Zeppelin's legacy, his late father John Bonham and more.

"Check out the video below for our full interview with Jason Bonham. The Jukebox Heroes Tour 2018 featuring Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will play SPAC, Saratoga Springs NY this Saturday June 16th. Jason Bonham played with Led Zeppelin on a couple of occasions after his father’s death in 1980, including the London show at the O2 Arena in 2007. He had his own hard rock band Bonham which saw some success in the 80’s. These days, he performs Led Zeppelin music with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening (a show that pays tribute to his legendary father). In 2014, Jason Bonham joined Sammy Hagar’s supergroup The Circle which performs Led Zeppelin songs along with material from Sammy Hagar’s career including Montrose, Van Halen, and Chickenfoot."