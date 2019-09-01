JASON BONHAM Looks Back On 2007 Performance With LED ZEPPELIN - "It Was Very Special Just To Be Around Them, Not Just The Playing"

Jason Bonham, the son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, recently guested on Q105.7, and looked back on his 2007 performance with his father's bandmates at the O2 Arena in London, England. He also discussed paying tribute to his father's Led Zeppelin legacy

Bonham: "It was very special, just to be around them, not just the playing, but to be around them for six weeks. We went out for dinner a few times together. I'd spend time with Robert (Plant) up in the Midlands where he lived. I'd spend time with Jimmy (Page) when I was in London and driving him around. I couldn't ask for a cooler environment to be in. I was now a grown man hanging out with them, not this little kid, but I still felt like the little kid."

On May 23rd, music icon Billy Joel performed the Led Zeppelin classics "Whole Lotta Love" and "Good Times Bad Times" with Jason Bonham behind the kit during his show at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park. Joel's guitarist Mike DelGuidice handled the vocals on "Whole Lotta Love", which feature a drum solo, and Joel sang "Good Times Bad Times". Check out the fan-filmed video below,