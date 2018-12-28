JASON BONHAM On His 'LED ZEPPELIN Evening' Shows - "For Me To Represent My Family, This Has To Be Right"; Audio

On this double episode of The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Eddie is first joined by drummer Jason Bonham, who discusses the Led Zeppelin legacy, his late father, John Bonham, and his various bands such as The Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening, Black Country Communion, and The Circle with Sammy Hagar. He even "Stumps The Trunk" with a Led Zeppelin question!

Then, guitarist Mark Tremonti phones in to discuss Alter Bridge's new concert film and album, Live At The Royal Albert Hall, as well as playing with an orchestra, his new solo album, A Dying Machine, opening for Iron Maiden, and more.

