JASON MOMOA Joins PHILIP ANSELMO On Stage For PANTERA's "This Love" In Los Angeles - "I Was Living Out My Childhood Dreams" (Video, Slideshow)

Actor Jason Momoa, who made a name for himself starring on the critically acclaimed HBO fantasy epic series Game Of Thrones, and has starred as Aquaman, joined Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals on stage for Pantera's "This Love" on November 30th at the Forum in Inglewood, CA. It was Slayer's final show on the night.

Video from the night courtesy of Mosh Pit TV can be viewed below.

Check out Momoa's Instagram slideshow below, which features Anselmo as well as members of Slayer, Metallica, Anthrax and Primus.