JASON MOMOA Joins PHILIP ANSELMO On Stage For PANTERA's "This Love" In Los Angeles - "I Was Living Out My Childhood Dreams" (Video, Slideshow)
December 2, 2019, 15 minutes ago
Actor Jason Momoa, who made a name for himself starring on the critically acclaimed HBO fantasy epic series Game Of Thrones, and has starred as Aquaman, joined Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals on stage for Pantera's "This Love" on November 30th at the Forum in Inglewood, CA. It was Slayer's final show on the night.
Video from the night courtesy of Mosh Pit TV can be viewed below.
Check out Momoa's Instagram slideshow below, which features Anselmo as well as members of Slayer, Metallica, Anthrax and Primus.
going on stage and yelling love love LOVE with my baby boy and pantera. aka @philiphanselmo and the illegals my mind was blown FUCKIN BLOWN. i was living out my childhood dreams. i am so thankful for those moments shared with dear friends and my babies. it’s crazy to think of slayer and anthrax and metallica as ohana but they are love u guys. and to finally meet les claypool was legendary PRIMUS. RHCP AND RAGE was what i grew up on skateboarding and DROGO wouldn’t exist if there wasn’t @panteraofficial love ya phil. i’ve trained and bleed and fought my way to where i am. listening to these legends mahalo nui for your music and endless inspiration. slayers last show on tour. what a fucking night. love you @garyholt_official @tomarayaofficial paul and kerry @slayerbandofficial mahalo for having da momoas. babies i hope you remember these moments with your papa forever back to work. aloha j