JASON NEWSTED - Former METALLICA Bassist And Band To Play First-Ever Fully Electric Set At Florida Benefit Event This Weekend

For the first time, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted and his band will play a fully electric set, this Saturday, October 5, in Abacoa, Florida.

According to WPTV.com, Newsted is bringing his talents to Abacoa’s amphitheater to benefit local charities like Little Smiles in an intimate setting.

"We were approached by Chief [John] Pruitt from the Jupiter Inlet Colony Police Department to play this benefit festival," said Newsted.

Chief Pruitt has a passion for Little Smiles because of a brain stem injury.

"We actually supported his son when his son was in the hospital years ago," said Nicole Grossmayer, Executive Director of Little Smiles.

Now, Chief Pruitt is organizing J-Town Jams to give back by asking the people in the community he protects to help out.

"Jason is all about doing things for charity and kids. He's an amazing performer, an amazing artist, we are so proud he is helping us with this event," said Chief Pruitt.

"We're thrilled because Jason and Nicole are going to put artwork into the silent auction," said Grossmayer. "And I found out this morning that all the band members signed a guitar that we're going to have in the auction as well."

For more details and tickets, read the full story at WPTV.com.