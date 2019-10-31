JASON NEWSTED - Former METALLICA Bassist Drops Price Of Bay Area Home By $415,000; Photos, Video
October 31, 2019, an hour ago
Back in August, Jason Newsted put his Walnut Creek, California home on the market. The former Metallica bassist initially listed his modern farmhouse in the Bay Area for $2.89 million.
According to real estate agent Doug Buenz's listing on Zillow, the price is now $2.475 million, thereby marking a decrease of $415,000.
The property is described as follows: "A fabulous modern farmhouse in a premium location with views. Gorgeous custom updates including hardwood floors, designer fixtures, & custom moldings. The new gourmet kitchen features stunning Moroccan tile & high-end Elise appliances. This home features a formal living room, elegant dining room, spacious family room, & 1 bedroom suite downstairs."
"The master suite features a retreat with balcony, fireplace, & an updated bathroom featuring soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, & large walk-in closet. Two large secondary bedrooms on the second level with updated bath plus a huge third story bonus room. Mud room with laundry & half bath. The picturesque yard features a patio, wrap-around porch, sprawling lawn area, and dog run. Office/bonus room above the 3 car garage & full basement (not included in sq ft). This amazing location has views of Mt. Diablo & is minutes from freeways, BART, & downtown. Plus award winning Walnut Creek schools."