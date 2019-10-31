JASON NEWSTED - Former METALLICA Bassist Drops Price Of Bay Area Home By $415,000; Photos, Video

Back in August, Jason Newsted put his Walnut Creek, California home on the market. The former Metallica bassist initially listed his modern farmhouse in the Bay Area for $2.89 million.

According to real estate agent Doug Buenz's listing on Zillow, the price is now $2.475 million, thereby marking a decrease of $415,000.

The property is described as follows: "A fabulous modern farmhouse in a premium location with views. Gorgeous custom updates including hardwood floors, designer fixtures, & custom moldings. The new gourmet kitchen features stunning Moroccan tile & high-end Elise appliances. This home features a formal living room, elegant dining room, spacious family room, & 1 bedroom suite downstairs."

"The master suite features a retreat with balcony, fireplace, & an updated bathroom featuring soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, & large walk-in closet. Two large secondary bedrooms on the second level with updated bath plus a huge third story bonus room. Mud room with laundry & half bath. The picturesque yard features a patio, wrap-around porch, sprawling lawn area, and dog run. Office/bonus room above the 3 car garage & full basement (not included in sq ft). This amazing location has views of Mt. Diablo & is minutes from freeways, BART, & downtown. Plus award winning Walnut Creek schools."