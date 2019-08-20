JASON NEWSTED - Former METALLICA Bassist Lists Bay Area Home For $2.89M; Photos

Middletown Press is reporting that Jason Newsted is strumming a goodbye tune to his Walnut Creek, CA, home. The former Metallica member has listed his modern farmhouse in the Bay Area for $2.89 million.

And you don't have to be a head banger to appreciate this rockin' five-bedroom home - the melodious mansion has been updated with custom touches. Inside the spacious place, you'll find hardwood floors, designer fixtures, and custom moldings. The current decor also shines - bold hues and floral motifs run throughout the interior spaces.

The new, cool kitchen features bright Moroccan tile and high-end Elise appliances. The kitchen opens out to a casual dining nook that looks out to the patio. In addition, the 6,720-square-foot spread features a living room, formal dining room, and family room.

Upstairs, the master suite comes with a balcony, fireplace, and updated bathroom. On the third floor, find a bonus room that could be used as an office, workout space, or media room. A finished basement on the lower level completes the layout.

Read more, and see more photos from Realtor.com, at Middletown Press.