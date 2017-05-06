JASON NEWSTED Talks Upcoming Artwork Exhibition - "I Want To Give Props To LARS ULRICH For Introducing Me To The Art Route"

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted will premiere his first international exhibition of paintings and prints, titled Rawk, at the third edition of Art New York at Pier 94, opening Wednesday, May 3rd, running through Sunday, May 7th, as part of New York Art Week. He recently guested on 94.3 The Shark to discuss the venture.

Newsted: "I want to make sure to show great respect right now and give props to Lars Ulrich for introducing me to art route, or outsider art. He is the individual human that opened that door for me. He showed me my first Jean-Michel Basquiat piece in person that he owned a painting of it in the kitchen, that type of thing. So I think he may be a little surprised that I grabbed on to this and proud of it at the same time. He came to my exhibition in San Francisco in 2010, and I'm really hoping that he comes to this one. I'm going to send him an invite."

Check out the interview here.

Half of all sales of Newsted's work will be donated to the Perry J. Cohen Foundation​, an organization devoted to the advancement of the arts, environmental, marine and wildlife education and preservation, teenage entrepreneurship, and boating safety education. On Saturday, May 6​th​, Jason Newsted will be on-hand for a question and answer session to discuss his career and exhibition.

Futher details can be found here, as well as at this location.