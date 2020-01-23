JASTA Releases Video For "Parasitic"

Jasta has released the video the song "Parasitic" from his second solo effort The Lost Chapters. The footage is largely taken from the Jasta & Friends 2018 tour and features Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch), Dino Cazares (Fear Factory), and Kirk Windstein (Crowbar). The clip represents the spirit of collaboration that he is known for.

"We're in a great time for heavy music right now and I've been fortunate to work with so many talented and creative people," says Jasta. "This is just the beginning of many more audio and visual collaborations to come. From releasing Jasta The Lost Chapters album in 2017 to working with Dee Snider on For The Love Of Metal in 2018, and now having just released The Lost Chapters, Vol. 2 in 2019, I'm excited to release new Hatebreed music in 2020 and keep learning and growing as a musician, podcaster, producer, and content creator.”

