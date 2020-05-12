JEFF BECK & JOHNNY DEPP Premier Music Video For Cover Of JOHN LENNON’s "Isolation"

Legendary guitarist and two-time Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Jeff Beck, one of the great collaborators in music history, recently released his latest collaboration with Johnny Depp: a re-imagining of John Lennon’s classic track “Isolation”. The duo has now premiered the official music video for the track, featuring live footage of their performance from Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival last September. Watch below.

Beck and Depp are joined on the track by long-time Beck collaborators Vinnie Colaiuta on drums and Rhonda Smith on bass.

“Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year. We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it,” says Beck. “You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic.”

Johnny Depp adds, “Jeff Beck and I recorded this song Isolation last year, as our take on a beautiful John Lennon tune. Lennon’s poetry – ‘We’re afraid of everyone. Afraid of the Sun!’ – seemed to Jeff and me especially profound right now, this song about isolation, fear, and existential risks to our world. So we wanted to give it to you, and hope it helps you make sense of the moment or just helps you pass the time as we endure isolation together.”