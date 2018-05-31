JEFF KOLLMAN To Debut New Solo Band Lineup; Guitarist Hitting The Road With ALAN PARSONS

Acclaimed guitarist Jeff Kollman (Glenn Hughes, Cosmosquad, Bombastic Meatbats) will be debuting a new configuration of his explosive solo band on June 15th at the Baked Potato in Studio City, CA when he’ll be joined by bassist Pete Griffin (Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, Zappa Plays Zappa), drummer Andy Sanesi (Missing Persons, Sebastian Bach), and Grammy Award winning arranger/producer Tom Brooks (Alan Parsons Live Project) on keyboards.

Kollman and Brooks will also hit the road with Parsons starting June 2nd in Denver, CO as the UK legend continues his Eye In The Sky 35th Anniversary Tour 2018.

Dates with the Alan Parsons Live Project:

June

2 - Levitt Pavilion Denver - Denver, CO

3 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

5 - Copernicus Center - Chicago, IL

7 - Fox Theatre - Tucson, AZ

8 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

9 - Westgate Resort - Las Vegas, NV

20 - Auditorio Nacional - Mexico City, Mexico (w/ symphony orchestra)

21 - Auditorio Metropolitano - Puebla, Mexico

July

28 - Schloss Kapfenburg - Lauchheim, Germany

29 - Hohentwiel Festival - Singen, Germany

31 - Calwer Klostersommer - Calw, Germany

August

4 - Legendy Rocka Festival - Slupsk, Poland

Kollman recently took part in an intensive Parsons-led weekend workshop at Hybrid Studios in Santa Ana, CA, alongside Brooks and session greats Vinnie Colaiuta (Frank Zappa, Jeff Beck, Megadeth) and Nathan East (Eric Clapton, Toto, Joe Satriani) on drums and bass, respectively, accompanied by a full symphony orchestra. The star-studded ensemble tracked a prog rock version of the song “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”, which is set to appear on Parsons’ upcoming studio album.

On the release front, Kollman can be heard on the eponymous debut album by Dukes Of The Orient, contributing guitars on "Strange Days”, "Seasons Will Change" and "Give Another Reason". The video for "Strange Days" can be viewed below:

Kollman has also tracked with his side project, L.A. blues rockers Bleeding Harp; the group’s sophomore album, Truth, features a guest vocal appearance by none other than Dug Pinnick (King's X, KXM) on a cover of the Allman Brothers classic “Whipping Post”, a tribute to the late Gregg Allman. The album is available now as a digital download on iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and other outlets