JEFF LYNNE Breaks Down ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Classics - "I Wrote 'Evil Woman' In Six Minutes, The Actual Chorus And The Verse"; Video
December 23, 2019, 18 minutes ago
In another video from SiriusXM, Jeff Lynne recounts the meaning and making behind two classic Electric Light Orchestra songs, "Evil Woman" and "Don't Bring Me Down":
In this previously posted video, Jeff talks about his relationship with The Beatles and their love for ELO's On The Third Day album:
Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and music legend, Jeff Lynne, released his new album, From Out Of Nowhere, on November 1 via Columbia Records. Order here.
From Out Of Nowhere tracklisting:
"From Out Of Nowhere"
"Help Yourself"
"All My Love"
"Down Came The Rain"
"Losing You"
"One More Time"
"Sci-Fi Woman"
"Goin’ Out On Me"
"Time Of Our Life"
"Songbird"
"Time Of Our Life":
"From Out Of Nowhere":