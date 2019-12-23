JEFF LYNNE Breaks Down ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Classics - "I Wrote 'Evil Woman' In Six Minutes, The Actual Chorus And The Verse"; Video

December 23, 2019, 18 minutes ago

news classic rock jeff lynne electric light orchestra elo

JEFF LYNNE Breaks Down ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Classics - "I Wrote 'Evil Woman' In Six Minutes, The Actual Chorus And The Verse"; Video

In another video from SiriusXM, Jeff Lynne recounts the meaning and making behind two classic Electric Light Orchestra songs, "Evil Woman" and "Don't Bring Me Down":

In this previously posted video, Jeff talks about his relationship with The Beatles and their love for ELO's On The Third Day album:

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and music legend, Jeff Lynne, released his new album, From Out Of Nowhere, on November 1 via Columbia Records. Order here.

From Out Of Nowhere tracklisting:

"From Out Of Nowhere"
"Help Yourself"
"All My Love"
"Down Came The Rain"
"Losing You"
"One More Time"
"Sci-Fi Woman"
"Goin’ Out On Me"
"Time Of Our Life"
"Songbird"

"Time Of Our Life":

"From Out Of Nowhere":



Featured Audio

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews