JEFF LYNNE Discusses Relationship With THE BEATLES And Their Love For ELO's On The Third Day Album; Video

In a new video from SiriusXM, Jeff Lynne talks about his relationship with The Beatles and their love for ELO's On The Third Day album. Watch below:

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and music legend, Jeff Lynne, released his new album, From Out Of Nowhere, on November 1 via Columbia Records. Order here.

From Out Of Nowhere tracklisting:

"From Out Of Nowhere"

"Help Yourself"

"All My Love"

"Down Came The Rain"

"Losing You"

"One More Time"

"Sci-Fi Woman"

"Goin’ Out On Me"

"Time Of Our Life"

"Songbird"

"Time Of Our Life":

"From Out Of Nowhere":