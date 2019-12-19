JEFF LYNNE Discusses Relationship With THE BEATLES And Their Love For ELO's On The Third Day Album; Video

December 19, 2019, 38 minutes ago

In a new video from SiriusXM, Jeff Lynne talks about his relationship with The Beatles and their love for ELO's On The Third Day album. Watch below:

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and music legend, Jeff Lynne, released his new album, From Out Of Nowhere, on November 1 via Columbia Records. Order here.

From Out Of Nowhere tracklisting:

"From Out Of Nowhere"
"Help Yourself"
"All My Love"
"Down Came The Rain"
"Losing You"
"One More Time"
"Sci-Fi Woman"
"Goin’ Out On Me"
"Time Of Our Life"
"Songbird"

"Time Of Our Life":

"From Out Of Nowhere":



