JEFF LYNNE Discusses Relationship With THE BEATLES And Their Love For ELO's On The Third Day Album; Video
December 19, 2019, 38 minutes ago
In a new video from SiriusXM, Jeff Lynne talks about his relationship with The Beatles and their love for ELO's On The Third Day album. Watch below:
Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and music legend, Jeff Lynne, released his new album, From Out Of Nowhere, on November 1 via Columbia Records. Order here.
From Out Of Nowhere tracklisting:
"From Out Of Nowhere"
"Help Yourself"
"All My Love"
"Down Came The Rain"
"Losing You"
"One More Time"
"Sci-Fi Woman"
"Goin’ Out On Me"
"Time Of Our Life"
"Songbird"
"Time Of Our Life":
"From Out Of Nowhere":