JEFF LYNNE Has 2,000 Cassette Tapes Of Unheard ELO Tracks But Can’t Play Them!

According to Music-news.com, ELO leader Jeff Lynne believes he has around 2,000 cassette tapes with recordings from his legendary band, which he'd love to listen to again, but he doesn't have a tape player to play them on.

Jeff is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "I must have about 2,000 cassettes that I still haven't listened to for about 20 years.

"I haven't got a cassette player for a start! I would love to check some of those really old ones out because there might be something I really love there now."







Jeff Lynne's ELO released their new album, From Out Of Nowhere, on November 1 via Columbia Records.

Lynne, whose music has touched fans deeply across three generations now, has found himself in recent years at the peak of his powers as a songwriter, musician and producer. The forthcoming album features a buoyant title song, opening the album which features ten songs, from the wistful “Help Yourself” to the celebratory “Down Came The Rain” to the churning rocker “One More Time” (featuring a solo from pianist Richard Tandy) to the sweet closer, “Songbird”.

As does its predecessor, 2015’s Alone in the Universe (the first new release from Lynne in 14 years), From Out Of Nowhere shows Lynne finding new facets to his signature sound, at once drawing on his globally loved legacy and forging new paths in both sounds and emotions. Once again, he plays nearly every note of the music on guitars, bass, piano, drums, keyboards and vibes, as well as singing all of the lead and layered harmony vocals. Steve Jay, who also engineered the album, adds some percussion.

The very existence of the album is an unexpected joy, as much for its creator as for his fans. “‘From Out Of Nowhere' - that’s exactly where it came from,” Lynne says. “That’s the first one I wrote for this album and it’s kind of like that.” It’s a song about hope and salvation. Lynne often found himself turning to a sense of optimism, which is a theme recurring throughout the album, saying “Everybody’s got to have a bit of hope.”

This album builds on the energy and acclaim generated by the release of Alone in the Universe and the triumphant return to touring for the first time since 1985, starting with a 2014 performance before more than 50,000 people in London’s Hyde Park. Since then he and the remarkable group he’s assembled have toured in Europe and North America, with shows including sold out dates at such esteemed locales as two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, eight nights at the O2 Arena in London, a headlining slot at the 2016 Glastonbury Festival, a three-night fireworks spectacular at the Hollywood Bowl and a June 2017 spectacle for nearly 60,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. That latter was captured in the Wembley or Bust concert film. That was followed by a major U.S. arena tour in 2018 and a return for twenty North American shows this past summer.

"From Out Of Nowhere":