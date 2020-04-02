JEFF LYNNE & THE IDLE RACE - The Lost Radio Sessions Available On Limited Edition Double Vinyl

Tomorrow (Friday, April 3), Townsend Music will release a limited edition double vinyl version of Jeff Lynne & The Idle Race - The Lost Radio Sessions. Order here.

The Idle Race were a British rock band in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and were the springboard for Jeff Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra).

Recorded for John Peel’s Top Gear programme on the newly formed Radio One, this compilation will prove a delight for fans of Idle Race, of Jeff Lynne and of classic 1960s Beatlesque pop music in general.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"(Here We Go Round) The Lemon Tree"

"Imposters Of Life Magazine"

"Hey Grandma"

"The Lady Who Said She Could Fly"

"Skeleton And The Roundabout"

"Blueberry Blue"

Side B

"End Of The Road"

"Days Of Broken Arrows"

"Follow Me Follow"

"Worn Red Carpet"

"Frantic Desolation"

"Days Of Broken Arrows"

Side C

"Please No More Sad Songs"

"Someone's Knocking"

"Sea Of Dreams"

"Reminds Me Of You"

Side D

"Someone's Knocking"

"Please No More Sad Songs"

"Debora"