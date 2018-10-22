Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announce 2019 North American Summer Tour

After returning this summer with their first extensive North American tour since 1981, Jeff Lynne’s ELO is set to bring their outstanding live show to even more audiences with a 20-date summer 2019 tour.

The trek, produced by Live Nation, will kick off June 20th in Anaheim, CA and travel across North America to cities like Vancouver, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Toronto, Philadelphia, Newark, Detroit and Chicago before concluding in Pittsburgh, PA on August 1st.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wed, October 24 at 10 AM, local time, through Sunday, October 28th at 10 PM local time. General tickets will be available to the public on Monday, October 29th at 10 AM, local time. Visit livenation.com for all details.

Known as one of the most iconic forces in music history, Jeff Lynne’s ELO has spent the last two years with a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album, a sold out run of UK and European shows, as well as an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The band has always been known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 Hits across the US and the UK, making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty, as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and most recently, Bryan Adams.

Tour dates:

June

20 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

24 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

26 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

29 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

July

3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

7 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

9 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

16 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

27 - Chicago, IL - United Center

30 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

August

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

(Photo - Carsten Windhorst)