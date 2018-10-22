Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announce 2019 North American Summer Tour
October 22, 2018, an hour ago
After returning this summer with their first extensive North American tour since 1981, Jeff Lynne’s ELO is set to bring their outstanding live show to even more audiences with a 20-date summer 2019 tour.
The trek, produced by Live Nation, will kick off June 20th in Anaheim, CA and travel across North America to cities like Vancouver, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Toronto, Philadelphia, Newark, Detroit and Chicago before concluding in Pittsburgh, PA on August 1st.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wed, October 24 at 10 AM, local time, through Sunday, October 28th at 10 PM local time. General tickets will be available to the public on Monday, October 29th at 10 AM, local time. Visit livenation.com for all details.
Known as one of the most iconic forces in music history, Jeff Lynne’s ELO has spent the last two years with a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album, a sold out run of UK and European shows, as well as an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The band has always been known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 Hits across the US and the UK, making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.
Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty, as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and most recently, Bryan Adams.
Tour dates:
June
20 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
24 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
26 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
29 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
July
3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
7 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
9 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
16 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
27 - Chicago, IL - United Center
30 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
August
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
(Photo - Carsten Windhorst)