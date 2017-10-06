Jeff Lynne’s ELO To Release Wembley Or Bust Live CD / DVD In November; Video Trailer Streaming

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will release a live CD/DVD of their concert at Wembley Stadium in June. Titled Wembley Or Bust and directed by Paul Dugdale, the release will be available in multiple formats on November 17th via Sony Music. Watch a video trailer below.

In Wembley Or Bust, we see Jeff and his remarkable musical ensemble filling Wembley Stadium with one of the greatest rock & roll spectacles of all time, complete with bells, whistles and spaceships in front of a 60,000 capacity crowd. As Jeff says himself, “It’s the best time I ever had in music… It is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Most importantly the film includes performances of many of the most beloved songs of our lifetime, from vintage ELO classics like "Mr. Blue Sky," "Livin' Thing" and "Evil Woman" to "Do Ya" from his days with The Move, "Handle With Care" which he recorded with the Traveling Wilburys, right through "When I Was A Boy" from his latest ELO masterpiece, Alone In The Universe.

More popular than ever, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have always been known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 hits across the US and the UK, making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Tom Petty as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and most recently, Bryan Adams.

Wembley Or Bust is available for pre-order here in the following formats:

- 2 CD

- 2 CD/DVD

- 2 CD/Blu Ray

- Vinyl (3 Discs)

Tracklisting:

“Standin' In The Rain”

“Evil Woman”

“All Over The World”

“Showdown”

“Livin' Thing”

“Do Ya”

“When I Was A Boy”

“Handle With Care”

“Last Train To London”

“Xanadu”

“Rockaria!”

“Can't Get It Out Of My Head”

“10538 Overture”

“Twilight”

“Ma-Ma-Ma Belle”

“Shine A Little Love”

“Wild West Hero”

“Sweet Talkin' Woman”

“Telephone Line”

“Turn To Stone”

“Don't Bring Me Down”

“Mr. Blue Sky”

“Roll Over Beethoven”

Trailer: