JEFF PILSON Looks Back On Recording DOKKEN's Under Lock And Key Album, Reveals How Intended Title Track Became "Unchain The Night" (Video)

On the latest episode of Talking Metal, hosts Mark Strigl and John “Ostronomy” Ostrosky interview Jeff Pilson (Foreigner / Black Swan, ex-Dokken), Dan Lorenzo (Vessel Of Light) and Ryan Spenser Cook (Hair Of the Dog/Gene Simmons / Ace Frehley). Topics with Jeff Pilson include Black Swan, Foreigner, Reb Beach, Robin McAuley, Michael Schenker, Last In Line, guitars, Dokken, George Lynch, The End Machine, Dokken's Under Lock & Key, producing and much more.

Pilson: "We were feeling pretty strong at that point. Tooth & Nail had gone Gold, we knew that Mötley Crüe and Ratt were selling more records than us, so we were still pretty hungry. The pre-production work for Under Lock & Key was really strong. We worked really hard on the writing and everybody was present for the pre-production and the recording. It was fun. I remember doing the vocal for the song that never say the light of day, 'Under Lock And Key'; it was the music that became 'Unchain The Night'. Don (Dokken) had done a whole vocal for the song 'Under Lock And Key' - something that he pretty much wrote - and George (Lynch) came in later, after done had left, and said 'That's just not happening, we've gotta do something.' I remember we stayed up all night, and by the end of it we'd written 'Unchain The Night'. When Don heard it, he was kind of reluctant at first, but he said 'It's better.' I was so impressed with how well he sang on it."