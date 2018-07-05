JEFF PILSON On Chance Of New Studio Album From Classic DOKKEN Lineup - "I See That As A Distinct Possibility"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently interviewed current Foreigner member Jeff Pilson (Dokken, Dio) who called in from his hotel while on tour in North America. Listen to the interview below.

When asked if there will be a new studio album and a US tour by the classic Dokken lineup, Jeff responds: "The reunited Dokken gets offers all the time and we talk about most of them, we are all on speaking terms and we get along fine. It's down to opportunity. I think all of us have somewhere in us where we would like to do perhaps one final studio record together. So I see that as a distinct possibility somewhere down the line but as a whole US tour the problem is kind of obvious it's our scheduling. Maybe someday some limited shows, its not impossible and I think a recording is possible but it's kind of first things first. The last time we talked about a recording Don was starting to work on his Dokken album, fair enough, there is no hurry. Maybe some day but nothing in the books right now."

When asked how much truth there was to the bickering and hatred of Don Dokken and George Lynch, Pilson reveals: "It was a drastically over hyped version that something that is essentially true. The two of them get along pretty good now but there was a time in the early days they didn't get along great. What really blew it all up is when we were doing publicity for the Tooth And Nail record we had a publicist who wanted to come up with a publicity angle that would really help sell the band. So what they centered in after talking with everybody was wow Don and George don't like each other and that just exploded and it became the media hook that got stuck with the band and then it became a self fulfilling prophecy and then it became our worst enemy. Did George like the fact that the band was called Dokken, of course he didn't like that, he just wanted to have a regular band name."