JEFF SCOTT SOTO Celebrates STEVE PERRY's Return With Cover Of "What Was" - "I Owe So Much To This Man And The Influence He Gave Me As A Singer"; Audio

"In celebration of Steve Perry’s return to the music world with his new album Traces, my longtime friends at Frontiers came to me with the idea of throwing out a cover of one of SP’s tunes as a ‘welcome back’ of sorts," states a message from vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo).

"As this idea came about a week before I was scheduled to embark on the current Sons Of Apollo tour, I had little time to put this together, so I called on my VERY busy friend Alessandro Del Vecchio and asked if he could help me put something together. He enthusiastically squeezed me in and quickly knocked out the music to a song he had suggested called ‘What Was’.

"This song was only available on the Greatest Hits + Five Unreleased album. And so here it is, a thank you, welcome back and celebration for Mr. Perry’s return… I owe so much to this man and the influence he gave me as a singer, I only hope I did this song justice for you all to enjoy!"

Iconic singer-songwriter Steve Perry's new album, Traces, will be released globally on Friday, October 5th via Fantasy Records (Concord Records/UMG) and is available now for pre-order on CD, digital download and 180-gram vinyl here. Signed and exclusive bundles can be found here.

Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin’"

"We’re Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin’"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

"We’re Still Here" video:

"No More Cryin’" video:

"No Erasin’" video: