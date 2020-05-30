JEFF SCOTT SOTO, DORO, GRAHAM BONNET, GUS G. And More Pay Tribute To Former KISS / W.A.S.P. Guitarist/Producer BOB KULICK

It was reported yesterday (may 29th) that Grammy Award-winning producer / guitarist Bob Kulick (KISS, W.A.S.P., Motörhead, etc.) has passed away at the age of 70.

Bob's younger brother, Bruce Kulick, shared the news via social media, stating: "I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this very sad time."

Tributes to Kulick and the mark he made with his talents are coming in; a few of them are available below.

Ugh, another peer, colleague & someone I considered friend has passed. I worked with Bob Kulick on many recordings through the years, most notably the many tribute albums he produced.



My condolences to his brother Bruce and extended Kulick family.https://t.co/8Snr5tRwUG — Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) May 29, 2020

Totally shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of guitarist, producer and long time friend Bob Kulick. Here we are hanging at Raiding The Rock Vault in November 2019. Safe travels my brother. 🙏🏻🌟 @Rock_Vault pic.twitter.com/ur7DgPIj93 — Tony Franklin (@FretlessMonster) May 29, 2020

R.I.P. Bob Kulick. I had the pleasure of working with him on a Randy Rhoads tribute album a few years back. My condolences to his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/Gk5aiWSlzT — Gus G. (@gusgofficial) May 29, 2020

I am very sad to hear about the passing of Bob Kulick. I played on several tribute records in the 90s that Bob produced. My condolences to his family and especially Bruce. R.I.P. #BobKulickRIP :( pic.twitter.com/xlo3OCjxZP — Derek Sherinian (@DerekSherinian) May 29, 2020

We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time. https://t.co/QH049xTSvG — KISS (@kiss) May 29, 2020

Bob Kulick, born January 16, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY, auditioned for KISS in 1972, but was beaten out for the spot by Ace Frehley. He later performed (uncredited) on the KISS albums Alive II (three of the five studio tracks), Unmasked (lead guitar on "Naked City"), Killers (all four new studio tracks), and Creatures Of The Night. He also played on Paul Stanley's 1978 solo album and on his 1989 solo tour.

Bob also performed on the W.A.S.P. albums The Crimson Idol and Still Not Black Enough, only involved with the studio work and never touring with the band.

Kulick's discography includes work with many other artists, including Meat Loaf, Lou Reed, Michael Bolton, Diana Ross, Skull, Murderer's Row, Doro, and Tim "Ripper" Owens.

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Bruce and all of Bob's family and friends. R.I.P.





(Photo - Julie Bergonz)