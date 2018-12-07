JEFF SCOTT SOTO - "Empathy" Track Streaming From Stay Tuned Charity Album

Stay Tuned is the passion project of Austrian multi-instrumentalist Bernhard Welz. Not unlike other musicians, Welz often gathers his musical friends around to play and sing along to the songs he wrote, produced and arranged.

The difference between him and others is however, that his friends include some of the greatest rock’n’roll legends of our time. Among many fantastic others, these include Deep Purple’s Jon Lord, Ian Paice, Ian Gillan, Don Airey, Roger Glover and Steve Morse, Mark King of Level 42, Steve Lukather (Toto), Steve Hackett (Genesis), Suzi Quatro, Dan McCafferty (Nazareth), Jeff Scott Soto, Tony Martin (Black Sabbath), Rainbow’s Bob Daisley, Steve Lee and Marc Lynn of Gotthard.

This star-studded listening experience was brought to life to celebrate and commemorate friends, respect and - above all - the love for music. Defined by an abundance of talent on all instruments, Stay Tuned transports the listener to a time when classic rock was everything - and features solos and riffs from some of the most revered poster children, who were there to tell the tale. The individual talent and experience of each of these thoroughbred artists, when accumulated, created a sophisticated interplay which is not only fun for the artists themselves but to listen to for all rock fans. It is a true celebration of rock’n’roll!

Stay Tuned is available now on CD and Digital via earMUSIC. All proceeds go to the Linda McCartney Fundraising Centre - a charity very dear to the founder of Stay Tuned. Order the title here, listen to the song "Empathy", featuring Jeff Scott Soto, below.

Tracklisting:

"Jazz Police" (with Mark King, Ian Paice, Steve Morse, Suzi Quatro)

"Fading Away" (with Ian Gillan, Dan McCafferty, Mark King)

"Let The Stars Shine On You" (with Steve Lukather)

"Traffic Night" (with Don Airey, Steve Morse, Carl Sentance)

"I Don't Believe That Rock'n'Roll Is Out"

"Empathy" (with Jeff Scott Soto)

"Yound Free And Deadly"

"It's Just A Long Way" (with Carl Sentance)

"Always Behind You" (with Mark King)

"Believe Me" (with Roger Glover)

"Secret Land" (with Don Airey, Carl Sentance)

"Wanna Give You My Lovin'"

"Drum Jam" (Live 2002) (with Ian Paice)

"Child In Time" (Live 2009) (with Jon Lord)

"Empathy":

"Fading Away":

"Traffic Night":

Artist shout-outs: