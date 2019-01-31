JEFF SCOTT SOTO Explains The Difference Between The Soto Band And JSS In New Video Interview

During the 2019 Hall Of Heavy Metal History Awards Show, which took place on January 23rd in Anaheim, California, vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Yngwie Malmsteen) was interviewed by Eric Blair. In the video below, Jeff Scott Soto is asked, what can people expect from the Soto record?

"The Soto Band is completely different from The JSS thing. JSS is more of a hard rock / melodic rock thing, and Soto's more of a heavy metal / power rock - whatever you want to call it - I'm aiming more for a current, contemporary sound with Soto... I don't want to keep repeating myself, but I also don't want to alienate the people who have been following me for so many years."