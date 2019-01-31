JEFF SCOTT SOTO – “From This Day Forward I Give Nothing But Love And Respect To YNGWIE MALMSTEEN”

Jimmy Kay from Canada’s The Metal Voicespoke to Sons Of Apollo Singer Jeff Scott Soto at this year’s Hall of Heavy Metal History Gala on January 23rd, 2019. Soto spoke about his new Soto album as well as the musical direction of the new Sons Of Apollo album that the band is currently working on. He also thanked Yngwie Malmsteen in his induction speech.

When asked if the new Sons of Apollo album will be a part 2 of the first album Psychotic Symphony:

“I think the new album will be more of a part 2 or an extension than a departure. We are not looking to experiment or try something new. We planted a seed and now we are growing the tree.”

When asked if he considers the band a super group:

“The first thing we did when putting this together was we didn’t want to use the word super group, we did not want that label. We didn’t even want the pressure of that. We are trying to grow our own legs, our own sound with this band and not continue the legacy of our past bands and I think we accomplished that on the first record.”

When asked about the musical direction of the new songs and album:

“Powerful, energetic, a lot of proggy tendencies and bring a lot of classic and hard rock. We don’t even consider ourselves a prog band, we are a hard rock band with classic rock and prog tendencies.”

In Jeff Scott Soto induction speech at the Hall of Heavy Metal History

"There is this one guy I would really like to thank, this one person looked at me 35 years ago and said I'm going to give this 18-year-old Puerto Rican kid with really shitty hair a chance to front me and take me to the next level of my solo career. This one guy everyone thinks we don't get along but contrary to belief from this day forward I give nothing but love and respect Yngwie Malmsteen."

Sons Of Apollo – the all-star band featuring Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Billy Sheehan, and Jeff Scott Soto – are working on their second album.

Portnoy recently checked in with the following update:

“What an intense writing session we’ve had for Sons Of Apollo 2 over the last week!! It was a whirlwind of creativity and we managed to pull it all together and knock it out of the park (IMHO)...and wasting no time, I’m flying to LA today to begin recording my drum tracks!

We will then spend the rest of the year crafting the album and are shooting to have it out at the end of the year or beginning of 2020...”But worry not, there’s the Live Plovdiv Release coming early this summer to tide you over until then!”

Sons Of Apollo released their debut album, Psychotic Symphony, in 2017 via Inside Out Music / Sony. The video for "Alive" can be enjoyed below: