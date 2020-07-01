JEFF SCOTT SOTO Looks Back On YNGWIE MALMSTEEN's RISING FORCE - "It Was An Amazing Experience And Put Me Where I Am Today; I Have No Regrets" (Video)

YouTube user Vince Palamara recently set up a video Q&A with vocalist Jeff Scott Soto about working with Yngwie Malmsteen and Sons Of Apollo. The clip can be viewed below, which includes Jeff explaining how the interview came about.

Q: Was it tough being the only non-Swedish musician in Rising Force?

Jeff: "It's one of the things that kind of drove me to leave the band. I really felt like an outsider. It was a drag being an outsider, but on top of the ideals that it was never going to be a band, that there would never be an equal opportunity for all of us, the language barrier, the management... there were a lot of factors that made it very difficult. I wouldn't change it for anything; I'd go back and do it all again (but) I'd do it differently. Overall it was an amazing experience and put me where I am today. I have no regrets."

Back in April, Jeff Scott Soto released a surprise live album, Live At Frontiers Rock Festival 2019, on all digital platforms.. Stream or download it here, and listen to a performance of "Eyes Of Love" below.

The performance will be released later this year in physical format as a bonus disc on Jeff's upcoming solo album, Wide Awake (In My Dreamland), which he has co-written and co-produced with producer Alessandro Del Vecchio.

On April 27, 2019, the one and only Jeff Scott Soto performed a one-off live performance at Frontiers Rock Festival VI in Milan, Italy. Over the course of 60 minutes, he presented a fantastic review of his solo career. Jeff's live shows are always pure energy and fun and this one was no exception. At the end of the set, there is a nice little treat as Jeff called fellow singer and labelmate Dino Jelusick (Animal Drive, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) up from the audience (literally) to get him on stage to perform a fabulous unrehearsed and spontaneous duet of the classic 'Stand Up' (which many may recognize from the hit cult movie, Rock Star).

One of the first artists who partnered up with Frontiers Music Srl back in the day, Jeff Scott Soto has become part of the label's family. Not only has he recorded albums for the label for nearly two decades, but has brought, and continues to bring, up-and-coming musical talent to the label's roster.

Jeff's musical career spans over 35 years and is showing no signs of slowing down. Jeff burst onto the scene as the vocalist for guitar hero Yngwie Malmsteen’s iconic first two solo albums, before going on to front acclaimed hard rock band Talisman. Later, he would spend a period of time fronting one of the most famous melodic rock/AOR bands in the world, Journey. Currently, while maintaining his solo career, he is now busy singing for the wildly popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the awesome melodic hard rock band W.E.T., his own metal project Soto, and the prog metal supergroup Sons Of Apollo.

Jeff will release his next solo album, Wide Awake (In My Dreamland), on Frontiers in the second half of 2020.