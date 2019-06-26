JEFF SCOTT SOTO On Not Being Recognized As A Former Member Of JOURNEY - "That Kind Of Pisses Me Off To This Day, Because There's Zero Attention Brought To The Fact I Was Even In The Band"

Guesting on The Robbcast Podcast, vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen) looked back on his time fronting Journey for six weeks in 2006 when the band was out supporting Def Leppard. Soto stepped in after singer Steve Augeri started having issues a week into the tour.

Soto: "In December of 2006, when the entire Def Leppard run was done for the year, there was an official press release that they inducted me as their permanent singer at that point. And this is the part that kind of pisses me off still to this day, because there's zero mention, there's zero attention brought to the fact that I was even in the band and I did those tours. You look at the Journey website, I don't exist... my name is not there. It goes from Perry to Augeri to (current Journey frontman) Arnel (Pineda). It's like it didn't exist. It's kind of strange. How can that not exist when I have… I have photo clippings. I even still have URL sites that show you when I was officially made a member of the band. And then for them to act like it didn't exist or to say that they wanted a signature sound and I was only supposed to be a hired gun and just to get them through the tour, that kind of bums me out. Have at least enough respect to tell the truth or to even sugarcoat it and say: 'Yeah, Jeff was a permanent member of the band, but we realized as we were going into that, that it was a decision we had to change and that's why we moved on or eventually got Arnel,' or whatever. Because I was in the background listening to Neal doing interviews when we were doing the European tour, saying I was their new singer and that we could finally get past the ghost of Steve Perry and blah blah blah. I was there, and I heard all of that. And to not have that acknowledgement now, it just hurts."