JEFF SCOTT SOTO On When He First Joined SONS OF APOLLO – “I Was Stepping Into A World That Was New, Exciting, And Different”

In Episode 430 of the Iron City Rocks, the guys welcome back Jeff Scott Soto. Jeff and Sons Of Apollo recently released their sophomore alum MMXX. Jeff talks about about his role in the band, pushing his own comfort levels as a singer, his role in making the band's progressive sound approachable to non-prog music fans, and even how to look cool as a singer during long solos. Listen here.

Sons Of Apollo - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - released their second studio album, appropriately titled MMXX (pronounced: 20/20), last Friday, January 17, via InsideOutMusic/Sony.

Produced by The Del Fuvio Brothers (Portnoy and Sherinian), MMXX is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.

MMXX tracklisting:

"Goodbye Divinity"

"Wither To Black"

"Asphyxiation"

"Desolate July"

"King Of Delusion"

"Fall To Ascend"

"Resurrection Day"

"New World Today"

