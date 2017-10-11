JEFF SCOTT SOTO Says Fronting VAN HALEN Would Be “A Dream Come True”; Video

In the new video interview below with Eric Blair, Jeff Scott Soto discusses Sons Of Apollo, the new supergroup featuring members of Dream Theater, Mr. Big, Guns N’ Roses, and Journey.

Asked what he’d do if Eddie Van Halen asked him to be the new singer for Van Halen, Jeff replies: “When do you want me there? The funny thing is, there are three bands in my life that I said… the only three bands I would ever, ever want to sing for is Journey, Queen, and Van Halen. Already done one, kinda almost sort of did the second, Van Halen would be a dream come true. I think it would be a blast. I wouldn’t want to do it for more than maybe a tour or two, because clearly doing a situation like that you’re doing someone else’s career. I’d be having a blast, but in the end it’d be a cover gig for me, just going out there and blasting it out with the original guys, the same thing as I was doing with Journey.”

