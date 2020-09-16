JEFF SCOTT SOTO Streaming New Song "Love's Blind"

Vocalist Jeff Scott Soto has announced that his new solo album, Wide Awake (In My Dreamland), will be released on November 6 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the song "Love's Blind" below.

Produced by and written with Alessandro Del Vecchio, the release is the best of all the combined worlds of Soto’s previous solo albums and will delight his loyal melodic rock following. “Alessandro and I made sure to revisit the best of what my overall fans love and expect of me while adding some other influences and contemporary sounds. This lucky number 7 for me is one of my favorite releases to date!," says Soto.

CD versions of the album also include a bonus live album recorded at Frontiers Rock Festival in 2019, Live At Frontiers Rock Festival 2019, which was released in digital format only this past April.

Wide Awake (In My Dreamland) is the seventh official solo album by hard rock veteran Jeff Scott Soto. The singer, who has more than 85 albums under his belt as a lead vocalist, along with numerous collaborations and recordings, has established himself as a consummate professional who manages to expertly deliver with his vocal performances across multiple musical genres, from metal to hard rock to progressive rock and even funk. For Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)” Jeff has incorporated many of his past influences and blends melodic rock/AOR with hard rock influences throughout. The album was recorded and written together with (and produced by) Alessandro Del Vecchio (Hardline, Jorn, Revolution Saints, etc).

Soto’s career spans over thirty-five years, beginning as the vocalist for guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen in 1984 before fronting bands such as Talisman, Soul SirkUS, SOTO, Sons of Apollo (featuring Billy Sheehan, Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian and Bumblefoot), as well as an ongoing membership in Trans-Siberian Orchestra and a stint as the lead singer for the legendary classic rock band Journey.

Tracklisting:

CD 1

"Someone To Love"

"Mystified"

"Love's Blind"

"Without You"

"Lesson Of Love"

"Paper Wings"

"Love Will Find A Way"

"Between The Lines"

"Living In A Dream"

"Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)"

"Desperate"

CD2

"Drowning" (live)

"21St Century" (live)

"Believe In Me" (live)

"Look Inside Your Heart" (live)

"Eyes Of Love" (live)

Band Intros (live)

"Soul Divine" (live)

"Our Song" (live)

"Holding On" (live)

"I'll Be Waiting" (live)

"Stand Up" feat. Dino Jelusick (live)

"Love's Blind":

Lineup:

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Bass, keys, guitars, backing vocals

Fabrizio Sgattoni - Guitars

Edu Cominato - Drums

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals

August Zadra - backing vocals, lead guitar on "Between The Lines"

(Photo - Lexie Boezeman Cataldo)