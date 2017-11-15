JEFF SCOTT SOTO To Release "Retribution" Music Video Tomorrow; Making Of Footage Streaming Now

Jeff Scott Soto will release a video for "Retribution", the title track of his new album, tomorrow (Friday, November 17th). Check out making of footage below:

Jeff Scott Soto’s career spans over thirty years. He was first introduced to the public as the vocalist for guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen’s iconic first two solo albums before going on to front esteemed hard rock band Talisman. He is also one of the vocalists for the wildly popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the lead vocalist for super group W.E.T. (featuring JSS alongside members of Eclipse and Work Of Art), and creative visionary for the more metal leaning Soto, among many other musical activities he has been involved in.

He also held a stint fronting Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers, Journey, and was one of the vocalists for the officially sanctioned Queen tribute, Queen Extravaganza. His incredible voice has led to many an artist inviting him to do guest lead vocals or background vocals on their albums, including, but not limited to, Stryper, Joel Hoekstra, Saigon Kick, Fergie Frederiksen, Lita Ford, Steelheart, and more.

Retribution album details follow...

Tracklisting:

“Retribution”

“Inside/Outside”

“Rage Of The Year”

“Reign Again”

“Feels Like Forever”

“Last Time”

“Bullet For My Baby”

“Song For Joey”

“Breakout”

“Dedicate To You”

“Autumn”

“Feels Like Forever” video:

“Inside/Outside” lyric video:

“Making of”:

“Breakout”:

- Vocals and keyboards recorded & engineered by Jeff Scott Soto at The Man Canyon, Agoura Hills, CA

- Guitars and bass for “Reign Again” recorded and engineered by Andy Zuckerman at The Institute Of Noise, Los Angeles, CA

- Drums recorded by Edu Cominato at Daga Music Studios, Brasil

Mixed and mastered by Adriano Daga at Daga Music Studios, Brasil.

Band members:

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals, Keyboards

Howie Simon - Guitar & Bass (except on “Reign Again” and “Song For Joey”)

Edu Cominato - Drums

August Zadra - Guitar on “Reign Again”

Stephen Sturm - Guitar on “Reign Again”

Carlos Costa - Bass on “Reign Again”

Paul Mendonca - Guitar, Keyboards & Bass on “Song For Joey”