JEFF SCOTT SOTO To Release Wide Awake (In My Dreamland) Album In November; "Making Of" Video, Part 1 Streaming

Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, Soto, Journey, Yngwie Malmsteen) will release his new solo album, Wide Awake (In My Dreamland), on November 6 via Frontiers Music Srl. First single and pre-orders coming on September 16.

Below you can watch a first behind-the-scenes video, featuring more details on the album and snippets of new tunes. Check it out and stay tuned for further details.