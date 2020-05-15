JEFF WATERS Reveals "The Best ANNIHILATOR Acoustic Tune I've Written..."

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has checked posted a new update for the fans:

"The best Annihilator acoustic tune I've written, 'Snake In The Grass'. The pre-chorus alone is one of my favourite all-time riffs. I wrote this one about that one 'ex' who was messing around with another!



It features Aaron Homma (guitars) and Rich Hinks (bass), but also Pat Robillard (far right) and Marc Lafrance (right of Jeff). Pat is a local Ottawa musician who is a killer 'feel' guitarist and gave the sessions some life. Marc sang on some Annihilator songs like 'Phoenix Rising' and 'The One', but is also one of the voices you've heard on Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi and tons of other records. He's also a fantastic drummer for Randy Bachman's band.

Enjoy. Be safe."