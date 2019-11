Former Megadeth guitarist, Jeff Young, has released the video below, featuring a tour of The TreeHouse studios.

Says Jeff: "Come inside... IF YOU DARE!!!" #muahahahahaha πŸ§Ÿβ€β™‚οΈπŸŽƒπŸ§Ÿβ€β™€οΈπŸ€£πŸ€ͺ🀀😎

Young's new single, "In The Flesh", is available now via CDBaby. Watch a guitar solo video below: