July 31, 2018

JEFF YOUNG - Former MEGADETH Guitarist Plays AEROSMITH, VAN HALEN, TED NUGENT, JUDAS PRIEST, MR. BIG; Video

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has posted this new video, "another in our Short Attention Span Shred Guitar Theater Presents... series!"

Songs featured include:

Aerosmith - "Train Kept A Rollin'"
Van Halen - "Runnin With The Devil"
Van Halen - "Somebody Get Me A Doctor"
Ted Nugent - "Stranglehold"
Judas Preist - "Victim Of Changes"
Mr. Big - "Cinderella Smile"



