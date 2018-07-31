JEFF YOUNG - Former MEGADETH Guitarist Plays AEROSMITH, VAN HALEN, TED NUGENT, JUDAS PRIEST, MR. BIG; Video
Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has posted this new video, "another in our Short Attention Span Shred Guitar Theater Presents... series!"
Songs featured include:
Aerosmith - "Train Kept A Rollin'"
Van Halen - "Runnin With The Devil"
Van Halen - "Somebody Get Me A Doctor"
Ted Nugent - "Stranglehold"
Judas Preist - "Victim Of Changes"
Mr. Big - "Cinderella Smile"