JEFF YOUNG & SHERRI - Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist And Singer SHERRI KLEIN Release New Official Video For Original Song "Love Is Here"

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young and vocalist Sherri Klein released their first official studio track, "Love Is Here", back in February 2015. They have now released this official video, recorded at Radio Radio in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"The clip below features "Ozzy's Cure", performed live in Sedona, AZ by Jeff Young & Sherri back on the 2015 US Tour," said Jeff Young recently. "This song is a mash-up of Ozzy Osbourne's "Diary Of A Madman" and The Cure's "Love Song" This mash-up concept was first performed by the band A Perfect Circle - now taken even further with an entirely unique acoustic arrangement, this song became a fan favorite most requested song at J&S live shows."