JEFFERSON STARSHIP's Mother Of The Sun EP Out Now; "What Are We Waiting For?" Lyric Video Streaming

Legendary rock band, Jefferson Starship (featuring David Freiberg, Donny Baldwin, Cathy Richardson, Chris Smith, and Jude Gold), have released their new EP, Mother Of The Sun, their first collection of new songs in 12 years. Mother Of The Sun is released via Golden Robot Records, and is available here. A new lyric video for the song, "What Are We Waiting For?", can be found below.

The seven tracks include two songs co-written by original Jefferson Starship/Jefferson Airplane members - "It's About Time" co-written with Grace Slick and another co-written with Marty Balin. The collection also features the return of original Jefferson Starship member Pete Sears, who plays bass on three tracks.

"Paul Kantner was our bandleader and the visionary who kept Jefferson Starship going through so many eras," says Richardson. "He inspired so much about this record, from the messages in the lyrics to the title and album art to the collaborative process of creating music as a band with some of his original muses - Grace, Marty, and Pete. Mother Of The Sun is dedicated to PK."

While Jefferson Starship's current members have been touring incessantly (including playing five continents with Kantner before his passing in 2016), Kantner's final "crew" has mostly been riding out the pandemic in their homes.

Mother Of The Sun tracklisting:

"It's About Time"

"What Are We Waiting For?"

"Setting Sun"

"Runaway Again"

"Embryonic Journey"

"Don't Be Sad Anymore"

"What Are We Waiting For?" (Extended version)

"What Are We Waiting For?" lyric video:

"It's About Time" video:

Jefferson Starship features founding singer/multi-instrumentalist David Freiberg (who was also in Jefferson Airplane during the band's final year), longtime drummer Donny Baldwin (who joined Jefferson Starship in 1982 and also played and sang on many hits of the band's Starship era), lead singer Cathy Richardson (whom Kantner recruited in 2008), 25-year member Chris Smith on keyboards, and lead guitarist Jude Gold, who joined in 2012.

The current lineup of Jefferson Starship is dedicated to breathing new life into this timeless music in their live shows. Massive hits such as "Jane", "Miracles", "White Rabbit", "Somebody to Love", "Volunteers", "We Built This City", and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" continue to reverberate in pop culture all over the world. Whether in the studio or on tour, the five members still enjoy pushing sonic boundaries, passionately trying to change the world, and staying true to the original spirit of all things Jefferson Starship.