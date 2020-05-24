JEN MAJURA, MIKE PORTNOY And GUS G. Cover "Got My Mind Set On You" In New Lockdown Jam (Video)

May 24, 2020, 18 minutes ago

Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura has posted a lockdown video jam with drum legend Mike Portnoy (Sons of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater) and guitarist Gus G. (Firewind, ex-Ozzy Osbourne) with the following message:

"Give it up for this week's jam squad: (drum roll) Mike Portnoy and (fanfare) Gus G! We gathered together digitally to jam George Harrison's classic 'Got My Mind Set On You' for you! Hope you like it. Please like the video, share it with your friends to make them smile and spread happiness."



