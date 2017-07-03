JENNER Debut “Factory Of Death” Music Video

Serbian speed metal band, Jenner, have released a video for “Factory Of Death”, the opening track from their debut album, To Live Is To Suffer, out now via Infernö Records. Watch the new clip below.

Formed in December 2013, Jenner are the only all-girl metal band from the Belgrade area and in spite of their young age, they're showing a high potential and great abilities in delivering high-quality speed metal.

They released a two-song demo in 2015, already showing great professionalism and technical abilities. After weeks of intense hard work, they recorded their first full-length album called To Live Is To Suffer for Infernö Records.

Tracklisting:

“Factory Of Death”

“Hear The Thunder Roar”

“Demon's Call”

“The Heath Is Coming Again”

“On The Judgement Day”

“How Deep Is Your Greed”

“Silent Killer”

“Opened (On The Table)”

“Factory Of Death” video:

“How Deep Is Your Greed”:

Teaser: