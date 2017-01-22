JENNER - New Album Teaser Released

January 22, 2017, 3 minutes ago

news heavy metal jenner

JENNER - New Album Teaser Released

Infernö Records recently announced the signing of Serbian speed metal band Jenner, who will release their debut album, To Live Is To Suffer on February 20th. Check out a new album teaser below:

Formed in December 2013, Jenner are the only all-girl metal band from the Belgrade area and in spite of their young age, they're showing a high potential and great abilities in delivering high-quality speed metal.

They released a two-song demo in 2015, already showing great professionalism and technical abilities. After weeks of intense hard work, they recorded their first full-length album called To Live Is To Suffer that will soon be released on Infernö Records.

“How Deep Is Your Greed”:

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Featured Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

Latest Reviews