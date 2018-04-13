JENNER - To Live Is To Suffer To Be Re-Issued On Vinyl

On June 30th, Infernö Records will re-release Jenner's debut album To Live Is To Suffer on limited edition vinyl. Jenner is the only all-female speed / thrash metal band in Serbia.

Limited to 300 copies, you'll have the choice between regular black wax (200 copies) and orange wax (100 copies). This pressing comes with a full-color insert including lyrics and pictures. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Factory Of Death”

“Hear The Thunder Roar”

“Demon's Call”

“The Heath Is Coming Again”

“On The Judgement Day”

“How Deep Is Your Greed”

“Silent Killer”

“Opened (On The Table)”

“Factory Of Death” video: