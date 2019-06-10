JEREMY SPENCER - Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer Is Officially A Reserve Police Officer
June 10, 2019, an hour ago
Former Five Finger Death Punch drummer, Jeremy Spencer, is now a Reserve Police Officer with the Rockport, Indiana Police Department.
Says Spencer: “I was recently sworn in as a Reserve Police Officer of the Rockport, Indiana Police Department by city Mayor Gay Ann Harney. I’m still a resident of Las Vegas, NV, but It’s an honor to be able to come back to this area when I can and serve the community as a reserve police officer and help out my brothers.”
