JERRY CANTRELL On ALICE IN CHAINS' Music Spanning Generations - "It's Really Cool To Look Out And See Young Kids Rocking Out"

Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez from Alice In Chains spoke with 105.7 The Point backstage before the radio station's Big Summer Show on August 23rd. Cantrell and Inez reveal some insight into the band's latest album, Rainier Fog, talk new music and old music that influenced their writing, Black Antenna (the film project that accompanied Rainier Fog) and much more.

Cantrell: "We've had a pretty long life of being able to make some great stuff that we care about and people care about it, and then you see it translate to the next generation and it's great, it's really cool to look out and see young kids rocking out to stuff. We meet people all the time at gigs, you know, seeing young kids, like, 9, 10, 11, you know, they'll come in with their folks or whatever, they'll see the guitar or the amp and they'll pick it up and they'll start playing Zeppelin riffs or Sabbath riffs, and I'm, like, 'Killer!' It's awesome."

Alice In Chains recently released the tenth and final episode of their special Black Antenna movie project, produced and directed by filmmaker Adam Mason. Inspired by the sound of the band's Rainier Fog album, Mason has created a stunning 90-minute sci-fi thriller which will be rolled out in ten episodic segments/videos. Watch all segments below:

