JESSE JAMES DUPREE & DIXIE INC Release New Song/Video "It Didn't Fall From The Sky (Trucking Uncle Sam)"

"We all have been locked down while we figure out this pandemic but THANK GOD the American Truck driver has kept our supply chain strong," says Jackyl frontman Jesse James Dupree.

"I felt that it was time for a good ol’ trucking song influenced by Jerry Reed and a tribute song to the AMERICAN HERO TRUCK DRIVER. This is a side project called Dixie Inc. Please feel free to share and share again! Everything that you can reach out and touch right now was probably brought to you on a truck."