JESSIE GALANTE Releases New Video For "Nights In White Satin" With BILLY SHEEHAN On Bass

Rock singer Jessie Galante returns with her new video for "Nights in White Satin", a dreamy, dramatic and fantasy story about the pain of love but also the beauty of it.

Directed by Chuck Anderson (Image Recording Studio), the clip shows Jessie dreaming, reaching, waiting and then moving on showing how the pain of the loss of love can also teach you the beauty of it to move on.

The video is dedicated to Jessie's late husband Larry Swist, double platinum producer who has worked with Lou Gramm, Spyro Gyra, Tina Turner and many others.

Many locations were used for the video shoot, all in the area of Jessie's hometown of Buffalo, NY; every place has a particular meaning, like the castle used to highlight the fantasy part of the video, or the art gallery used to show the connection between music and art symbolizing Larry's passions and talents (architecture, painting, sculpture and music).

The music from the video is Jessie's personal version of The Moody Blues classic "Nights In White Satin", included in The Show Must Go On album released via Tanzan Music Records.

The recording features Galante's dynamic production team inspired by members of her musical family; (LA) film composer, orchestrator and performer Rossano Galante (Live Free Or Die Hard, The Wolverine, The Shallows, Avengers); (NYC) recording, production,producer, performer, Giuseppe Galante, including performances by Carmelo Galante, Joey Jr. Galante and Charlie Galante.

Also included are Buffalo born legendary bassist, Billy Sheehan (Talas, David Lee Roth, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs); Buffalo, NY engineer Mike Rorick (Living Colour, John Jessel-Toto, Ani DiFranco) with Galante's vocals produced by multi-platinum award winner Armand Petri (Goo Goo Dolls, 10,000 Maniacs, Denny Laine).

For further details, visit JessieGalante.com.