JESUS CHRÜSLER SUPERCAR Confirmed For Showcase At Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival 2018

The furious Swedish death ‘n‘ roll infernal machine, Jesus Chrüsler Supercar, is at the moment in Tomas Skogsberg’s Sunlight Studio in order to record its third album, which will be released next year with a plenty of power under the hood. They will, however, interrupt the process of production in January short-time, because they were engaged for a showcase at the Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival & Conference in the Dutch Groningen on January 17th.

Together with the Belgian goove metal institution Diablo Blvd. and the young German Krautrock band Blackberries, they will haul Europe’s most important music platform for new talents over the coals.

Every year, the Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) organizes more than 350 showcases and offers a complete conference program with approximately 150 panel discussions and keynotes, as well as various opportunities for networking. More than 4.000 participants of the conference from every branch of entertainment industry take part on the event, among them are representatives of more than 400 festivals. ESNS is the festival for young European music talents, which demonstrably contributes to launch new acts in the international music scene.

Jesus Chrüsler Supercar will enter the stage of the All Round Poolcentre to make it tremble properly (Akerkhof 4, 9711 JB Groningen, www.allround050.nl) on Wednesday at 10:15 PM. All information of the festival and ticket pre-sale can be found here.

As and appetizer, you can watch the music videos for the songs “Let It Roll“ and ”From Hell” from the latest album 35 Supersonic as a special goody, with cameos of famous Swedish celebrities, such as producer Tomas Skogsberg and The Hellacopters’ bass player Kenny Håkansson.