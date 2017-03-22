JESUS CHRÜSLER SUPERCAR Welcome Former REFUSED Guitarist PÄR JAKTHOLM To The Fold

To have more impact to smash the European club and festival stages, the infernal Swedish Death ’n‘ Roll machine Jesus Chrüsler Supercar added a second guitar player to complete their line-up; nobody less than former Refused guitarist Pär Jaktholm entered the band. His baptism of fire will already be at this Saturday’s show (March 25th) at William’s Pub in Uppsala, Sweden.

Jesus Chrüsler Supercar released their latest album, 35 Supersonic, through Rodeostar Records back in March 2016. The video for the track “Let It Roll” is aailable below.

35 Supersonic album details follow…

Tracklisting:

“Let It Roll”

“From Hell”

“I Can Get It”

“Backfire”

“Digging My Grave”

“Down, Down, Down”

“Death Street 16”

“For Sale For Satan”

“Eternity‘s Cold Black Night”

“Feed The Flies”

“I Gotta Go”

“From Hell” video: