JETHRO TULL Leader IAN ANDERSON - "I've Had A Few Insulting Confrontations From Audiences, But Having A Pint Of Pee Poured Over You..."

Classic Rock Revisited has released Part 2 of an interview with Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson. In the following excerpt, Anderson discusses dealing with concert audiences:

"Well yes, I've had a few insulting confrontations from audiences," he says, "but having a pint of pee poured over you... this was at Shea Stadium as I was walking out onto the stage from what I think you call the dugout… when you go from the dressing room area and you walk out to the pitch where the stage was and somebody from tiers of seats high above poured a tankard of urine over me.

"Suddenly, I was drenched with liquid and as I was walking out there to start the show. I realized from the smell that this was human pee and, more worryingly, it wasn't my own. It was a particularly uncomfortable thing to have to walk out on stage and play for an hour and a half with the contents of somebody else's bladder soaking into your hair… and so, that's not very nice.

"More amusingly was when I thought I'd been shot one night onstage in the USA because something hit me in the chest and I looked down and there was blood coming through my shirt. I thought, 'oh my God, I've been shot in the chest' and the adrenaline has kicked in and I don't yet feel the pain and I'm going to die any second.’ I carried on singing and I just thought, 'Wait a minute, I'm not dead yet this is weird.'

"I pulled my shirt slightly open to look down there and see the size of the entry wound and realized there was a little piece of string hanging out. I pulled the string and out came a used sanitary tampon, which had been freshly plucked from a menstrual female and hurled in my direction, hitting me in the chest. It slid down the front of my shirt.

"It was amazingly accurate. This girl, I mean I assume it was a girl, not only had the presence of mind to bestow her intimate bodily fluid upon me, but with an unwavering degree of accuracy, which deserves mention and some degree of praise. It's not a particularly nice thing to happen. I'm not sure if it was meant as an insult or an act of undying love. Who knows?"

Read the full interview at Classic Rock Revisited.

North American dates have been announced for the Ian Anderson Presents: Jethro Tull - 50th Anniversary Tour. Click here for tickets, specific on sale days and times, and more information.

North American tour dates:

May

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

June

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

2 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre

3 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheater

5 - Visalia, CA - Visalia Fox Theatre

6 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Community Theater

8 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

9 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

10 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

29 - Saint Louis, MO - Fox Theatre

30 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center

July

1 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

3 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August

31 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theater

September

1 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

3 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

5 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at the Heights

7 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

9 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

11 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre