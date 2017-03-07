JETHRO TULL Legend IAN ANDERSON - “I Don’t Belong In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame”

eonmusic’s Eamon O'Neill recently spoke with Jethro Tull leader Ian Anderson about a variety of subjects. A couple of experts follow:

On Jethro Tull the band, Anderson states: “At this point in the day, I think it’s a little disingenuous for me to talk about ‘the band’ Jethro Tull. I think of ‘Jethro Tull’ as the repertoire, and when I’m performing today, I’m performing ‘the music of Jethro Tull’."

On the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame he says: "I find these really rather tedious; it’s America, I don’t come from America, I don’t play American music, I don’t belong in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.”

Read the complete interview at eonmusic.co.uk.